Urvashi Rautela adds spice to cricket fever with Naseem Shah Instagram story

The Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has injected fuel into the already blazing excitement of cricket enthusiasts after sharing a new Instagram story apparently showing support for Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah.

As the cricketing world remains fixated on the electrifying showdown, Rautela’s recent Instagram story has added an enigmatic layer to the unfolding drama.

The match is still in full swing, with tension mounting by the second.

In the Instagram story, Rautela posted a picture of a TV screen displaying Naseem Shah surrounded by his teammates.

Last year, Urvashi attended a match between Pakistan and India, and afterward, she posted a fan-created video featuring herself and Naseem on her social media.

The video depicted her smiling and blushing. During that same match, Naseem was also captured smiling while playing on the field, and this edited video cleverly juxtaposed their moments.

Urvashi wanted to clarify that the video involving the Pakistani cricketer was edited.

In September 2022, she took to Instagram Stories and explained, “A few days ago, my team shared around 11-12 cute fan-made edits without any knowledge of others being involved in them…”