Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Inflation stalls high despite IMF bailout

Headline inflation maintains hold at 27.4% year-on-year in August
AFP Sep 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
A shopkeeper selling pulses waits for customers at a market in Rawalpindi on June 1, 2023. Photo: Farooq NAEEM/AFP
A shopkeeper selling pulses waits for customers at a market in Rawalpindi on June 1, 2023. Photo: Farooq NAEEM/AFP

The country’s headline inflation maintains its hold at 27.4% year-on-year in August, as per official data, as a tumbling rupee and soaring bills blamed on an IMF bailout package hampered government efforts to rein in prices.

Since a deal with the International Monetary Fund was signed, the rupee has crossed the historic threshold of 300 to the US dollar, whilst Islamabad has hiked petrol and electricity costs, sowing widespread discontent.

Prices rose 1.7% month-on-month in August, according to government statistics released on Friday, and the year-on-year figure of 27.4% was only one point shy of July’s, signalling little relief.

In August, motor fuel cost 8% more than July, whilst water bills in urban areas rose more than 11% and the price of tomatoes was up as much as 82%.

Retailers have said they will keep shops shuttered on Saturday in protest over the soaring costs which have become a lightning rod for public anger ahead of forthcoming general elections.

Economy

rupee

imf

inflation

US dollar

economic crisis

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular