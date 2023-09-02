Teen stabbed to death at McDonald’s in Washington over sauce dispute

In a heartbreaking incident that underscores the deepening youth violence crisis in the nation’s capital, a 16-year-old girl was charged with the fatal stabbing of another 16-year-old outside a McDonald’s on a bustling D.C. nightlife corridor.

The altercation, tragically, stemmed from a dispute over sweet-and-sour sauce, leaving the city grappling with a surge in youth-related violence.

The victim, Naima Liggon, hailing from Waldorf, Maryland, becomes the 13th person under the age of 18 to lose their life in Washington, D.C., this year. This incident is emblematic of the hundreds of cases in which minors have been charged with committing violent crimes, highlighting a disturbing trend that continues to escalate.

These alarming statistics have surged compared to the same period last year, prompting the city’s mayor to declare an emergency regarding the safety of the city’s children and teenagers. Homicides, in particular, have increased by a staggering 26 percent compared to 2022 figures.

The tragic incident prompted a response from D.C. Superior Court Judge Sherri Beatty-Arthur, who expressed the absurdity of a young life being lost over a dispute concerning sauce. The accused 16-year-old remains in custody, pending another hearing on Friday.

City officials have been vehemently addressing the crisis of youth violence. Just last month, the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation expanding pretrial detention for young individuals charged with virtually any dangerous or violent crime. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s own legislative proposal, which may be considered in the fall, seeks to empower judges to detain youths for their own protection, underscoring the city’s determination to curb the rising tide of violence among its youth.

As Washington, D.C. grapples with this heart-wrenching tragedy, the community, city leaders, and concerned citizens are left searching for solutions to ensure the safety and well-being of the city’s young population.