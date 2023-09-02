ATC dismisses Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s interim bail in May 9 violence cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has dismissed the interim bail of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the May 9 violence cases.

The interim bail of former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was also dismissed over non-appearance in the case of an alleged attack and arson on the PML-N house in Model Town.

The verdict was announced by Judge Abhar Gul of the Anti-Terrorism Court.

Cipher case against Imran, Qureshi

On the other hand, there was no progress on the bail applications of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case following the challenging of the jurisdiction of the special court in the Islamabad High Court.

Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain of the special court of the Official Secrets Act conducted an in-camera hearing on the bail pleas of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

According to sources, during the hearing, the prosecutor raised an objection over the PTI legal team’s petition filed in the Islamabad High Court.

Addressing the PTI lawyers, the court remarked that they had challenged the jail trial and the jurisdiction of the special court in the high court.

“Let the high court’s decision come first, then we will look at the bail issue,” the judge said.

The court also suggested they withdraw the bail application and file it again after the high court’s decision.

He said if the PTI withdrew its application from the high court he could then conduct the proceedings. The PTI legal team said they would withdraw the bail application in the Islamabad High Court.

The judge said he had told the PTI chairman in jail that he would consider merit. “I am not Dilawar, I’m daler (brave),” he added.

The court then adjourned the hearing on the post-arrest bail applications of the two suspects till Monday.

The court had issued notices to the FIA to present arguments for today. A team of the FIA Special Prosecutors, including Shah Khawar, Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, were present in the courtroom.