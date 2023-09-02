Ex-CM Parvez Elahi challenges re-arrest under MPO

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has challenged his arrest under the MPO.

Elahi filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court through his lawyer Abdul Raziq.

The petition has sought to annul the arrest under the MPO on Friday shortly after the court granted him bail and directed the authorities against arresting him in any other case.

The petition further stated that the PTI president was being targeted for taking revenge on political grounds.

The MPO order of September 1 is illegal, should be declared null and void and Parvez Elahi ordered to be released, the petition has requested.

Contempt plea

On the other hand, Parvez Elahi’s wife has filed a contempt of court petition in the Lahore High Court for not shifting her husband home safely despite court orders.

The petition has made the DIG operations, DIG investigation and SP high court security parties in the petition.

The petition was filed on behalf of the former chief minister’s wife Qaisara Elahi. She has requested the chief justice of the Lahore High Court to schedule the petition for hearing today.

Despite the court’s order, Parvez Elahi was not shifted home safely by the police officers deputed for the purpose, the petitioner said.

She has urged the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the DIG operations and DIG investigation.

The PTI president and former chief minister, who was rearrested shortly after the release order from the Lahore High Court in a corruption case, was shifted to Attock Jail later on Friday.

The Islamabad police arrested Elahi on Lahore’s Canal Road when he was heading towards his home following his release by the court.

The PTI president was arrested under Section 3 of the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order), the police said.

Earlier on Friday, the LHC ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release Elahi and also prevented his arrest in any ongoing or future cases.

The decision came during a hearing held at the LHC, where Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the petition challenging the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s arrest of Elahi in a case of allegedly receiving bribes/kickbacks in exchange for getting the “contracts of road schemes of Gujrat Highways Division.