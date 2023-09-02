Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11AM | IND VS PAK | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 11AM | IND VS PAK | SAMAA TV Sep 02, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | IND VS PAK | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan and India set to ignite the cricketing world WhatsApp’s interface transformation: what’s changing? Five women terrorists arrested by CTD in Lahore, Sheikhupura Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline Smart ways for Karachi tax filers to lower electricity costs Mother of all bombs: Petrol price in Pakistan breaks Rs300 barrier