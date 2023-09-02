Pakistani Hindu community joins in ‘pre-match rituals’ for national team

The Asia Cricket Cup is turning into a fiery battleground, and today’s showdown between Pakistan and India promises to be an epic clash of titans that has the entire cricketing world buzzing with anticipation.

The Asia Cup fever has engulfed the nation, with cricket fans from all walks of life converging at the Tomb of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, a place renowned for its spiritual significance.

Cricket aficionados across the nation can hardly contain their excitement as thousands gathered to beseech the divine for victory for their beloved Shaheens.

But there’s a twist to this gripping story as the Pakistani Hindu community adds their unique touch to the excitement, painting a picture of unity and fervor that transcends borders.

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and support, the Hindu community in Multan, Pakistan, set a beautiful precedent by singing Mandir Bhajans (temple hymns) for the Pakistani cricket team.

This gesture was accompanied by heartfelt prayers.

Cricket fans also offered chadars (prayer cloths) on the ground and lit lamps, creating a luminous sea of hope.

Eyes are firmly fixed on two key players – Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The citizens of Pakistan are unwavering in their belief that the Shaheens will not only brush aside the Indian challenge but also emerge victorious in the Asia Cup.

“The nation has placed its trust in their exceptional skills and talents, hoping they will rise to the occasion and deliver a resounding victory against the arch-rivals from across the border,” said a cricket fan.

As fans gather at cricket stadiums and local hangouts, they’re not just spectators; they are part of the action, living and breathing every moment of this colossal contest.

“It’s not just a match; it’s a collective prayer for triumph,” said one cricket enthusiast adding that, “We have come with friends, we have offered prayers, we have prayed, InshAllah, Pakistan will win and defeat India”.