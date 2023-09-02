Five women terrorists arrested by CTD in Lahore, Sheikhupura

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab has arrested five women terrorists from Lahore and Sheikhupura by conducting intelligence-based operations.

The arrested women were said to be a part of Daesh, also known as the Islamic State.

In view of the fears of terrorism, the CTD Punjab carried out intelligence-based operations during which five women terrorists were arrested.

The CTD officials arrested three of the women belonged to Lahore and two to Sheikhupura.

They further said that banned books, mobile phones, weapons and cash were seized from the arrested terrorists.