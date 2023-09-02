Lawyer Imaan Mazari gets bail

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has approved the bail of human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari.

Her bail was accepted on submission of surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

The case in which Imaan Mazari has got bail was registered at the Bhara Kahu police station under terrorism provisions.

Proceedings of the case were conducted by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Also Read: ATC grants three-day physical remand of lawyer Imaan Mazari in terror case

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court has ordered against arresting Imaan in any other case.

The court ruled this on an application of the lawyer that was submitted over concerns she could be arrested again after her bail in a third case.

The court has further ordered that the interior secretary, the police and the Federal Investigation Agency will not even assist the security forces of any other province in her arrest.

The interior secretary, the Islamabad police chief (IGP), the FIA have been ordered to ensure that Imaan Mazari is not taken outside the limits of Islamabad, the court ordered.

The interior secretary must gather all the details from the provinces of all the cases against Imaan and inform the court by Monday.

According to the SSP operations, three cases are registered against Imaan Mazari in Islamabad, the court order said.

According to Islamabad police, the lawyer is on bail in two cases in Islamabad. The petitioner’s mother claims that there is a fear of her being arrested again in case of bail in the third case, the court maintained.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb issued a two-page written order.