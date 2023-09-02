Ex- Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed passes away at 94

Mohamed Al Fayed - Egyptian-born billionaire known for his ownership of iconic establishments like Harrods - whose son Dodi was killed in a car crash alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, has died aged 94.

The news comes just a day before the 26th anniversary of the tragic car accident in Paris that claimed the lives of his son, Dodi, and Princess Diana.

Al-Fayed’s life journey was a remarkable tale of self-made success. Born in Alexandria, Egypt, he began his career by selling fizzy drinks and later worked as a sewing-machine salesman. Over the years, he built his family’s fortune in real estate, shipping, and construction, first in the Middle East and later in Europe.

Despite his vast wealth and ownership of prestigious British landmarks like Harrods, Mohamed al-Fayed remained something of an outsider in British high society. He had a contentious relationship with the British government, as his application for British citizenship was denied in 1995, with al-Fayed citing racism as a reason for his exclusion.

One of the most controversial aspects of al-Fayed’s life was his relentless pursuit of the theory that Princess Diana and his son Dodi were murdered rather than victims of a tragic car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997. Despite a lack of evidence supporting his claims, al-Fayed accused the British royal family, particularly Prince Philip, of orchestrating the alleged murder to prevent Diana from marrying a Muslim and having Dodi’s child.

His claims led to a highly publicized and protracted legal battle, culminating in an inquest that ruled their deaths as the result of reckless driving by their chauffeur.

Al-Fayed was not without his share of scandals and controversies during his life. His acquisition of Harrods in 1985 triggered a bitter feud with Roland “Tiny” Rowland, which included a Department of Trade inquiry into the accuracy of al-Fayed’s financial representations. He also became embroiled in the “cash-for-questions” scandal, revealing that he had made payments to politicians in exchange for parliamentary questions.

Throughout his life, al-Fayed remained a figure of intrigue and contradiction, known for his self-invention, flamboyance, and occasional controversial statements. His passing marks the end of an era and leaves behind a complex legacy, with his name forever tied to the turbulent events surrounding Princess Diana’s death and his role in shaping some of Britain’s most iconic institutions.