Islamabad to also get forensic science agency

Agency to be headed by certified, experienced individual expert in more than one field
Qamarul Munawar Sep 02, 2023
The government has decided to establish a forensic science agency in the federal capital.

The National Police Bureau has written to the Ministry of Interior to set up a federal forensic agency in Islamabad that would be helpful to courts and tribunals.

The independent agency would likely be headed by a director general, who would be a certified and experienced individual expert in more than one field.

It will be called the Federal Forensic Science Agency that will later be renamed National Forensic Agency later.

The report prepared by such an agency would be used as an authentic document for all provinces.

The forensic agency will examine the material at hand and give its expert opinion. All forensic materials and record of offenders shall be preserved at the agency.

Islamabad

Interior Ministry

forensic agency

