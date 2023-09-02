iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra: what to expect?

In the world of Apple rumors, a recent leak has stirred excitement, hinting at the possibility of not one but two high-end iPhone models: the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Ultra.

These claims have garnered attention due to the source’s mixed track record and the mention of a purported replica case designed for the elusive iPhone 15 Ultra.

Historically, there have been whispers about an iPhone 15 Ultra, with some speculating it might merely be a rebranded iPhone 15 Pro Max. This notion gained traction in 2022, particularly after Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra.

However, the latest leak, credited to an anonymous source known as “Majin Bu,” suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra is distinct, promising superior specifications and a higher price point compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Further supporting these claims, Majin Bu mentioned that certain case manufacturers are listing the Pro Max and Ultra as separate models. He stated, “It has been stated that this year the Pro Max will not be the best model.” According to Majin Bu, his sources indicate that two 6.7-inch models have been tested, but it remains uncertain if both will be released.

If these rumors hold true, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could offer configurations with up to 6GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Ultra, presumably starting with similar specs, could reach up to 8GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, boasting notably enhanced camera features.

However, Apple is renowned for its tight-lipped approach to product details, and case manufacturers often rely on rumors rather than receiving advanced information from the company.

Apple enthusiasts won’t have to wait long for answers, as the tech giant is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, 2023. Until then, the debate surrounding the existence and specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra is sure to continue.