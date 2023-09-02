CTD guns down 8 ‘terrorists’ in Balochistan’s Washuk area

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Balochistan conducted a raid at a residence in the Washuk district of Balochistan and gunned down eight suspected terrorists.

Three accomplices of the killed suspects escaped during the action.

According to a spokesman of the CTD, an operation was conducted at a house in the Basima area of Washuk district after receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

During the operation, an exchange of fire ensued between the security forces and the suspected attackers.

Resultantly, eight alleged attackers were killed, while three of their accomplices escaped.

The terrorists belonged to a banned organisation. A man identified as Abubakar was recovered the hideout of the suspected attackers.

The CTD spokesman said Abubakar had been abducted a month ago.

The spokesman further said that a large quantity of arms and ammunition, explosive material and suicide jackets used by the attackers were also seized from the house. These included a sub-machine gun and two 9mm pistols.

A search operation was also carried out in the area to arrest the escaped terrorists, and those hunted are also being identified.

The CTD had on Wednesday carried out a major operation in the Pishin area of the province upon receiving a tip.

An intense exchange of fire ensued following the operation in the Surkhab camp area of Pishin, as a result of which four terrorists were killed.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, the terrorists who were killed were wanted in cases of vandalism, murder and kidnapping.

The CTD had carried out the operation after receiving a tip-off. The targeted terrorists included the TTP’s notorious sharpshooter Shukardeen alias Umar Khalid.

The operation has been accelerated to arrest the remaining members of the network. Among the terrorists, Abdul Fatah is an Afghan citizen.