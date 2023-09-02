Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2AM | Protest against heavy bills | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 2AM | Protest against heavy bills | SAMAA TV Sep 02, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2AM | Protest against heavy bills | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Army Major, Sepoy martyred in Miran Shah intense gun battle Ishaq Dar urges Nawaz Sharif to make joint strategy for economic revival SPI shows 0.54% weekly inflation rise in Pakistan Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline Smart ways for Karachi tax filers to lower electricity costs Mother of all bombs: Petrol price in Pakistan breaks Rs300 barrier