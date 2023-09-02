Jonathan Trott upbeat about Afghanistan’s Asia Cup chances

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott expressed optimism that his team had good chances to lift the Asia Cup.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former England batter said, “Afghanistan will make use of the experience of the recently conducted ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka”.

He admitted that Afghanistan showed great fight against Pakistan in the ODI series but did not manage to keep up the momentum persistently.

Speaking about the weather conditions for the matches, Trott said: “There is scorching heat in Lahore and Sri Lanka. However, the weather will not have any impact on our matches.”

Trott shed light on the match against Bangladesh, saying, “Right now our focus is on the match against Bangladesh on September 3. We are favourites in the match against Bangladesh”.

Underscoring the margin of improvement in the team’s performance, Trott said, “Afghanistan are trying their level best to improve their middle order.”

– Sri Lanka, Bangladesh touchdown in Lahore –

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday reached Lahore to face Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan on September 3 (Sunday) in the fourth match of the Asia Cup, while Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan on September 5.

– Pakistan, India to lock horn today –

The high-voltage battle between the two arch-rivals will begin tomorrow at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the third match of the Asia Cup.

From Pakistan, fans will be hoping for Pakistan’s victory over India, but at the meantime they will also want to see an overall brilliant game of cricket.

On the other side, Indian fans will want to see their top batters cruise to mount pressure on Pakistan.