Pakistan women’s team win last-ball thriller against South Africa

Pakistan women’s team won the last-ball thriller against South Africa in the first match of the three-match T20I series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICA INNINGS

Put to bat first, South Africa scored 150/3 in the 20 overs. South African openers Tazmin Brits (78 off 64) and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 38) put together a solid 85-run partnership in 76 balls before Wolvaardt was undone by Nashra Sandhu.

But, Brits kept on consolidating and found an able ally in Marizanne Kapp (19 out of 13). The pair racked up 37-ball 58 runs to power South Africa to 150.

Other batters, Nadine de Klerk and Sune Luus, remained unbeaten on 5 (4) and 1 (1), respectively.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu (1–20), Sadia Iqbal (1–22), and Fatima Sana (1–38) took a scalp each.

Other bowlers, Syeda Aroob Shah (0-9), Diana Baig (0-20), and Nida Dar (0-39), remained wicketless.

PAKISTAN INNINGS

Chasing a target of 151, Pakistan lost Shawaal Zulfiqar (11 off 11) in the fourth over.

But Sidra Ameen (33) and Bismah Maroof (37) put up a valuable 30-run partnership to take their team out of the doldrums.

Muneeba Ali was looking good for her 17-ball 19 before she was run out by Luus and Kapp.

But it was a clever knock from unbeaten Aliya Riaz (28 off 26), studded with two boundaries, that put Pakistan in the driver’s seat against South Africa.

Fatima Sana was unbeaten in 2-ball 2. Other batters who failed to show any significant resistance with the bat were captain Nida Dar (2 off 5) and Shawaal Zulfiqar.

For South Africa, the only successful bowler was Marozanne Kapp (1–24), who picked up a wicket.

The next match of the series between the two teams will be played in Karachi on September 3 (Sunday).