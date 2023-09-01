Wahaj and Yumna’s enticing energy spellbinds fans

Pakistani actors and the fiery duo Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali are well-known for their unmatchable chemistry in their recent drama serial “Tere Bin.”

In their recent photoshoot, Wahaj Ali was seen adorning a black embroidered kurta with black shalwar, while Yumna slayed black on black pure embellished shalwar kameez with raw silk dupatta.

The couple is already known for their steamy chemistry, though the shoot enhanced their auras and proved them to be the ultimate hottest on-screen duo to ever exist.

In another post, the couple was donning mint green embellished attire, where Wahaj left no stone unturned to compete with his “Tere Bin” character Murtasim Khan by putting an embroidered shawl over his shoulder.

YumHaj looked utterly elegant, slaying each and every pose, whether it be a close-up with a cosy shot, or it be a sophisticated angle with a touch of elegance.

The collection was named ‘ISHQIYA’ after Yumna (Meerab) and Wahaj’s (Murtasim) beyond the perfection chemistry.