Army Major, Sepoy martyred in Miran Shah intense gun battle

Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists, in general area of MiranShah in North Waziristan district on Friday and during intense gun battle Major Amir and sepoy Arif embraced martydom..

During conduct of the operation, a party of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir, who was leading the operation from front.

Reluctantly one terrorist was sent to hell while another was injured.

As result of heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General of Pakistan Army said that nine solders of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in Bannu suicide blast on Thursday.

As per ISPR statement, a suicide bomber riding motorcycle blew himself near Army convoy in Bannu.

The Army’s spokesperson said that Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali was also martyred in the suicide blast.

The statement reads that the suicide blast also injured five soldiers.

The ISPR statement further said that security forces have cordoned off the area and launch a search operation.

Pakistan Armed Forces said security forces are determined to end the scourge of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave men strengthen our resolve.

The suicide blast occurred in Mali Khel area of Janikhel of district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.