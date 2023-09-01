Iftikhar Ahmed resolves to perform well in Asia Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed expressed on Friday his resolve to perform well for his country in the Asia Cup.

Expressing his thoughts in line with the high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India tomorrow (Saturday), Iftikhar said, “It is always a challenge to take on India. We have to win the Asia Cup at any cost. But this does not mean that we have to win against India”.

“Not only the fans, but cricketers from both India and Pakistan enjoy the high-voltage contest between each other,” he added.

Speaking about his interaction with Indian batter Virat Kohli, Iftikhar said, “Me and Virat have not exchanged views but greeted each other”.

Iftikhar also talked about his blistering unbeaten 109 against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener. “There is no doubt about the fact that scoring a century boosts the momentum of the batter a great deal,” he said.

“This was my maiden ODI century, which boosted my confidence a lot,” Iftikhar maintained.

– Cricketers show respect for each other –

Ahead of the high-octane clash between Pakistan and India tomorrow (Saturday) in Asia Cup, the cricketers from both sides greeted each other on Friday in a friendly way.

In the video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the social media platform, Pakistani and Indian cricketers showed respect for each other.

In the video, Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf and Indian batter Virat Kohli are seen talking to each other and showing great respect for each other.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq, and skipper Babar Azam also met with the Indian players.