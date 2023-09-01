Soldier martyred, terrorists killed in gun battle in Khyber

A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange that took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Tirah, Khyber District last night.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in killing of one terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Muntazir Shah, a 36 years old resident of Sawabi district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.