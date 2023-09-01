Pakistani and Indian cricketers put rivalry aside ahead of high-octane clash

Ahead of the high-octane clash between Pakistan and India tomorrow (Saturday) in Asia Cup, the cricketers from both sides greeted each other on Friday in a friendly way.

In the video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the social media platform, Pakistani and Indian cricketers showed respect for each other.

In the video, Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf and Indian batter Virat Kohli are seen talking to each other and showing great respect for each other.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq, and skipper Babar Azam also met with the Indian players.

The high-voltage battle between the two arch-rivals will begin tomorrow at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the third match of the Asia Cup.

From Pakistan, fans will be hoping for Pakistan’s victory over India, but sometimes they will want to see an overall brilliant game of cricket.

On the other side, Indian fans will want to see their top batters cruise to mount pressure on Pakistan.

But, whatever the result of the match, cricket fans want the upholding of the spirit of the game, which was showcased today by the two teams.

– Haris Rauf expresses optimism –

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf on Thursday expressed optimism about Pakistan doing well in the ongoing Asia Cup and upcoming World Cup.

Expressing his thoughts in line with picking up wickets, Rauf said: “Being a pacer, I have many goals to serve my country with great verve. My focus remains not only on taking wickets but to perform in the right situation for my team.”

“Once has to change the mind while playing the ODIs after T20Is. I and Shaheen Shah Afridi were preparing ourselves for the ODIs. We extended our bowling practice during The Hundred tournament,” said Rauf.

Speaking about the recently conducted ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, Rauf said, “The series against Afghanistan has turned out to be fruitful for us.”

He shed light on the Asian conditions, saying, “In the ODI, one has to show patience in the Asian conditions. I always tried to bowl considering the conditions.”