SPI shows 0.54% weekly inflation rise in Pakistan

During the week ending on August 31st, Pakistan’s Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), a measure of weekly inflation, reported a 0.54 percent increase for the combined consumption group, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for this group reached 277.21 points for the week, up from 275.71 points in the previous week.

In comparison to the same week the previous year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the most recent week saw a significant increase of 24.39 percent.

This weekly SPI, which uses the base year 2015-16 as 100, covers 17 urban centers and tracks the prices of 51 essential items across all expenditure groups.

For the lowest consumption group, with expenditures up to Rs 17,732, the SPI rose by 0.68 percent to reach 283.10 points from the previous week’s 281.19 points.

SPIs for the other consumption groups, ranging from Rs 17,732 to above Rs 44,175, experienced increases of 0.65 percent, 0.60 percent, 0.57 percent, and 0.49 percent, respectively.

Throughout the week, out of the 51 items tracked, 20 of them (39.22 percent) recorded price increases, while 8 items (15.68 percent) decreased in price, and 23 items (45.10 percent) remained stable.

Items that saw decreases in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (3.36 percent), bananas (2.49 percent), onions (2.01 percent), chicken (1.23 percent), garlic (0.58 percent), 2.5 kg vegetable ghee (0.31 percent), 1 kg vegetable ghee (0.19 percent), and mustard oil (0.04 percent).

Items that experienced increases in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included sugar (7.17 percent), gur (2.11 percent), pulse masoor (1.50 percent), pulse mash (1.39 percent), non-food items like gents sandals (15.01 percent), LPG (3.92 percent), lawn printed fabric (2.36 percent), long cloth (2.22 percent), and matchboxes (1.07 percent).

Commodities that saw price decreases on a year-on-year basis included onions (57.06 percent), tomatoes (48.77 percent), electricity for Q1 (21.96 percent), and pulse masoor (9.04 percent).

On a year-on-year basis, commodities that recorded average price increases included wheat flour (126.26 percent), gas charges for Q1 (108.38 percent), cigarettes (101.29 percent), sugar (94.06 percent), Lipton tea (93.94 percent), rice basmati broken (89.04 percent), chili powder (86.05 percent), rice irri-6/9 (81.82 percent), gur (67.02 percent), gents sponge sandals (58.05 percent), gents sandals (53.37 percent), powdered salt (49.09 percent), bread (45.42 percent), and powdered milk (43.44 percent).