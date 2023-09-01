WATCH: Armaan Malik’s heartwarming video of dreamy proposal to Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik’s video provides a glimpse into their enchanting engagement, complete with hearts, flowers, and a heartfelt song, making it a dream proposal.

Armaan Malik, a renowned Indian playback singer and songwriter, recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, in a truly dreamy fashion.

To share this special moment with his fans, Armaan has posted a video on his Instagram handle, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the magical day filled with love, emotion, and beautiful moments.

A few days ago, Armaan had shared pictures from the proposal day with a caption that conveyed, “And our forever has only just begun.” This engagement marked the official commitment of Armaan and Aashna’s long-standing relationship, and they chose to celebrate it in a profoundly romantic way.

In his latest Instagram post, Armaan Malik shared a video clip that not only captured the essence of his proposal but also subtly promoted his song ‘Kasam Se.’ The video showcases Armaan serenading Aashna with the heartfelt song, and Aashna’s emotional reaction to this beautiful moment.

Armaan Malik captioned the video with these heartfelt words: “The most beautiful day of our lives is yours now.”

The video touched the hearts of Armaan’s extensive fanbase, with comments pouring in to express admiration and support. Fans were quick to react, with one writing, “CUTEST VIDEO I’VE SEEN TODAY,” while another commented, “Prince got his princess.”

On the professional front, Armaan Malik has made a significant impact in the music industry with his talent and dedication. He has showcased his singing prowess in various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, and Malayalam.