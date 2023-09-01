Vijay Varma slams journalist for inappropriate questioning about Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Vijay Varma, known for his roles in projects like ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Lust Stories 2,’ recently returned from a vacation in the Maldives with his girlfriend and co-star, Tamannaah Bhatia.

However, he found himself irritated by a paparazzo’s intrusive question upon his arrival at Mumbai airport.

Initially, Vijay Varma was all smiles and engaged positively with the paparazzi, posing for photographs and chatting with them. However, his mood quickly soured when one photographer made an inappropriate comment.

The photographer asked him, “Maldives mein samundar ke maze leke aaye ho” (Did you have fun in the Maldives by the sea?), which visibly upset the actor.

In response, Vijay Varma corrected the photographer and said politely, “Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte” (You cannot talk like this). His response was captured on video and has since gone viral.

This incident occurred after Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted at Mumbai airport on August 26, as they returned from their vacation. Notably, they had travelled separately to avoid drawing attention.

Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma during a recent interview, referring to him as her ‘happy place.’

Vijay Varma, too, acknowledged their relationship but expressed his desire for the public to focus on his work rather than his personal life.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has appeared in the crime-thriller series ‘Aakhri Sach’ and the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer.’ Vijay Varma has an upcoming streaming film titled ‘Jaane Jaan’ awaiting release.