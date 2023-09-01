Pakistan, Türkiye eye joint development of 5th generation fighter aircraft

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) made a landmark visit to Turkiye to attend the prestigious Graduation and Flag Detachment Ceremony, as guest of Honour.

The ceremony was held at Turkish Air Force Academy.

PAF chief visited Turkiye consequent to a special invitation by the Turkiye President Rajab Tayyip Erdogan.

PAF chief expressed his gratitude to the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for extending a warm invitation to attend Graduation and Flag Detachment Ceremony and reaffirmed Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to fostering a robust partnership with the Turkish Air Force.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of State for Defence & Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, Dr Khalid Bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov along with senior military commanders and high level state officials from across the world.

The ceremony is a moment of immense pride and accomplishment for the graduating cadets, as they mark the culmination of their rigorous training and embark on their journey as officers of the Turkish Air Force.

Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu presence as guest of honour adds to the significance of this event and underscores the deep-rooted camaraderie between the two air forces.

During the event, the chief of the air staff interacted with various high-level dignitaries including General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, Commander of Turkish Air Force.

He also emphasized the shared values and aspirations that form the foundation of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye.

5th generation fighter aircraft

The chief of the air staff expressed his unwavering commitment to enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation with Turkiye especially in the field of defence production, two way sharing of technology and the joint development of fifth generation fighter aircraft.

He also reiterated his resolve to further deepen the strong bond of friendship that united the two nations in the face of shared challenges and wished to explore further avenues of collaboration in the defence and aviation sector.

A follow up to the recent Strategic Framework Agreement on Defence Collaboration, the visit serves as a testament to the deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural and strategic bonds shared between the two nations.

Alpha Techno Square

Turkiye’s leading firms have already committed to strategic partnership by establishing their offices in the recently inaugurated ‘Alpha Techno Square of Pakistan’s esteemed National Aerospace Science and Technology Park.

The collaboration has also opened doors for joint ventures, technology transfer and knowledge sharing between the two countries, fostering growth and innovation in the aerospace industry.

During his trip abroad, the Air Chief also called on General Gabor Böröndi, Chief of General Staff, Hungarian Defence Forces.

The meeting provided a valuable opportunity for military leadership of both sides to engage in fruitful discussions concerning mutual interests, strategic objectives and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation.

The historic visit of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu to Turkiye not only strengthens the existing ties between the two brotherly countries but also signifies the enduring commitment of both nations to work collaboratively towards a more secure and prosperous region.