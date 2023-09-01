Sri Lanka, Bangladesh touchdown in Lahore for Asia Cup Pakistan leg matches

After playing the match against each other at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday reached Lahore to face Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan on September 3 (Sunday) in the fourth match of the Asia Cup, while Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan on September 5.

With the passing of every day, the tournament is becoming more interesting, as tomorrow (Saturday) it has been accepted that the fans will witness a “seesaw” thriller between Pakistan and India at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

India will start their Asia Cup campaign with tomorrow’s match, while Pakistan trounced Nepal in their first match.

Separately on Thursday, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf expressed optimism about Pakistan doing well in the ongoing Asia Cup and upcoming World Cup.

Expressing his thoughts in line with picking up wickets, Rauf said: “Being a pacer, I have many goals to serve my country with great verve. My focus remains not only on taking wickets but to perform in the right situation for my team.”

“Once has to change the mind while playing the ODIs after T20Is. I and Shaheen Shah Afridi were preparing ourselves for the ODIs. We extended our bowling practice during The Hundred tournament,” said Rauf.

Speaking about the recently conducted ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, Rauf said, “The series against Afghanistan has turned out to be fruitful for us.”

He shed light on the Asian conditions, saying, “In the ODI, one has to show patience in the Asian conditions. I always tried to bowl considering the conditions.”

Rauf underscored the importance of the bowling partner, saying, “At times bowling partners do tell whether there is a movement of swing or not, which also plays an important role in bagging wickets.”

He admitted that Pakistan have the finest bowling attack in the world, saying, “For being the best bowling unit in the world, there also comes more responsibility on our shoulders as the seniors to perform well for the country.”