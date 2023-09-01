‘Aashiqui 3:’ Who will lead alongside Kartik Aryan?

Kartik Aaryan, fresh from the success of his last film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ is gearing up to headline ‘Aashiqui 3,’ the third part of the beloved romantic franchise.

Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt, the movie aims to introduce a fresh face as the female lead opposite Kartik. Recent rumours suggested that Kannada actress Akanksha Sharma had been selected for the role.

An industry source revealed to an Indian magazine that the recent casting rumours are untrue. “The actress is yet to be finalized. Once that is done, director Anurag Basu will officially announce the name of the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan,” stated the source.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt had previously mentioned their intention to introduce a new face in ‘Aashiqui 3,’ saying, “We are still looking. I am going through a very extensive search. We want to introduce a new face for ‘Aashiqui 3.’”

He also indicated that shooting for the film would commence the following year. “We are getting our script ready,” added Bhatt.

The official announcement of ‘Aashiqui 3’ was made in September 2022. Kartik Aaryan had shared an announcement video on Twitter, expressing his excitement, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da.”

In addition to ‘Aashiqui 3,’ Kartik Aaryan is set to star in the sports drama ‘Chandu Champion,’ directed by Kabir Khan, scheduled for release on July 14, 2024. He will also feature in the third instalment of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise, following the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ alongside Kiara Advani in 2022.