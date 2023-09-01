SRK pens playful note for daughter Suhana Khan’s co-star

Shah Rukh Khan, amidst his hectic schedule, found time to share a heartwarming note for his daughter Suhana Khan.

The actor, known for his devotion to loved ones, posted a playful message alongside a behind-the-scenes picture of Suhana on his Instagram stories. In the caption, he expressed his delight at seeing Suhana in her element in front of the camera, calling her “comfortable and pretty” and expressing pride in her achievements.

He humorously added that her co-star, a cat, might need some coaching to face the camera. Suhana Khan, who has pursued higher studies in New York and studied films at Ardingly College, is preparing to debut in Bollywood.

She featured in the short film “The Grey Part Of Blue” and will star in Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of “The Archies.” The film also includes Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and the late Sridevi.

Additionally, Suhana has been named one of the new brand ambassadors for Maybelline, showcasing her growing presence in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Suhana responded to her father’s note with affection, expressing excitement for what was to come and playfully referring to the cat in the picture as “purr-fect.” Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication to his daughter and his encouragement of her career endeavours shines through in his playful interaction with her.