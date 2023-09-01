Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

SRK sets the stage on fire, dances to ‘Chennai Express’ song at Jawan audio launch

Shah Rukh Khan steals the show as he dances to the tunes of the 'Chennai Express' song alongside Priyamani and Sunil Grover at the Jawan audio launch event in Chennai
Samaa Life&Style Editors Sep 01, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Bollywood

Entertainment

SRK

Shahrukh Khan

Indian movies

Jawan

Gauri Khan

indian celebrities

Bollywood Celeberities

Bollywood Movie

Atlee

Indian actor

Chennai Express

Vijay Sethupathi

Movie Promotion

Nayanthara

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular