Revival of country’s economy to take time, avers Ishaq Dar

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday averred that the revival of the country’s economy will take time.

Speaking to media, Mr Dar said: “The world was praising Pakistan when we left to rule in 2017. We became the 24th biggest economy in the country.”

He expressed his thoughts in line with the restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Mr Dar said, “We will do the restructuring of the PIA.”

“I was not saying without any logic that the real value of the greenback is Rs200. The exploiters are playing with the country’s currency.” he stated.

Crediting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mr Dar said, “We have launched operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.”

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to make a joint strategy for the economic revival.

Mr Dar called on the former finance minister. On the occasion, the former finance czar apprised Nawaz Sharif of the economic challenges faced by the country.

Earlier today, Nawaz Sharif and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

Mr Tessori called on the former prime minister in London. On the occasion, both leaders underscored the economic challenges faced by the country.

Nawaz and Mr Tessori also discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests and the general elections.

Separately, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country in October.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Shehbaz expressed his thoughts in line with the return of Nawaz to the country, saying, “The date regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country will be announced soon.”

On the other side, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz stated on Friday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the “only ray of hope” for the country.

Ms Nawaz had completed the phase of the formation of the organisational committees in KP. She had conducted the interviews with the district youth coordinators.