‘La La Land’ director hopes for positive outcome from Hollywood strike

Damien Chazelle, the acclaimed director behind “La La Land” and “Babylon,” is currently heading the jury at the Venice Film Festival, which commences on Wednesday.

In an interview, Chazelle shared his views on the current crisis in Hollywood, the strike, and the potential impact of AI on the film industry. Addressing the Hollywood strike that has affected the industry, Chazelle acknowledged that Hollywood is currently facing challenges due to the combined writers and actors strike, driven primarily by issues related to pay and concerns about the impact of AI technology.

He expressed optimism that some positive outcomes could emerge from the crisis and noted that certain issues being addressed by the strike were important. Chazelle mentioned that the strike has resulted in stars like Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone being unable to attend their premieres at the Venice Film Festival due to publicity restrictions.

While acknowledging the anxieties surrounding AI technology, Chazelle also shared his perspective on its potential impact. He stated that while it’s hard to predict the full scope of AI’s influence at this moment, he doesn’t believe it will fundamentally change the art of cinema.

He compared the transformative nature of AI to previous technological shifts like the internet and radio, noting that while many aspects will change, the art of filmmaking will endure. Regarding the possibility of making a movie in France if Hollywood remains blocked due to the strike, Chazelle humorously remarked, “They have strikes in France, too!”

Chazelle’s jury at the Venice Film Festival will evaluate a lineup of 23 films, including entries from renowned directors such as Michael Mann, Sofia Coppola, and Pablo Larrain. When asked about his leadership style as the jury head, Chazelle playfully commented, “I haven’t earned the right to be a tyrant yet, so I’ll be democratic.”