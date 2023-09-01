Watch Live
General elections likely to be held in ‘February’

ECP receives caretakers govts proposal to hold general elections
Asim Naseer Sep 01, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has contacted the caretaker governments of all the provinces for the date of the elections.

It has been reported provincial governments proposed ECP to hold the elections between February 11 and 25.

Now there is a strong possibility that the elections will be held in the last week of February.

