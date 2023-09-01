General elections likely to be held in ‘February’

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has contacted the caretaker governments of all the provinces for the date of the elections.

It has been reported provincial governments proposed ECP to hold the elections between February 11 and 25.

Now there is a strong possibility that the elections will be held in the last week of February.