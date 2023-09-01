‘One Piece’ creator Eiichiro Oda praises ‘Perfect’ cast of Netflix adaptation

Eiichiro Oda, the reclusive creator of the popular manga series “One Piece,” has given his approval to Netflix’s live-action adaptation of his beloved work.

In a video shared by Netflix ahead of the show’s launch on August 31st, Oda, though his face is covered by an illustration, expresses his thoughts on the adaptation. Through a unique communication method inspired by the series itself, known as the “snail phone” or Den Den Mushi in the manga, Oda’s voice is heard loud and clear.

In the video, he praises the adaptation’s Hollywood production quality, including the action and visual effects, as well as the performances by the cast. Oda particularly highlights the excellence of the cast portraying the iconic Straw Hat crew, the core characters of “One Piece.”

He mentions that watching the actors bring these characters to life is like witnessing the Straw Hat pirates in the real world. He encourages the audience to savour this experience. Iñaki Godoy, who stars as the aspiring pirate king Monkey D. Luffy in the Netflix adaptation, played a significant role in conveying Oda’s appreciation. Godoy and the series’ team gifted Oda a “snail phone,” allowing him to deliver his message in character. The live-action “One Piece” adaptation on Netflix follows Monkey D. Luffy’s journey to find the world’s most elusive treasure, the “One Piece.”

Oda’s involvement in the TV series was substantial, as he worked closely with showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda throughout the production process. The series also features an ensemble cast, including Emily Rudd, Taz Skylar, Mackenyu, and Jacob Romero, portraying the rest of the Straw Hat pirates.