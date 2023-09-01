COAS in Bannu: ‘Pakistan Army continue to act as bulwark against terrorism’

General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Bannu today where 9 brave soldiers embraced Shahadat on Thursday when a suicide bomber blew himself up near military convoy in Jani Khel area.

COAS was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation. COAS visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers.

The COAS appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops.

“Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge “ COAS emphasized.

While interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area, COAS emphasized, “The Army, Law Enforcement Agencies and the Nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the Terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the State.”

He further said, “We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of Terrorism till the end. The Nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured.”

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.