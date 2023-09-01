Firdous Ashiq Awan reacts to petrol price hike

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday reacted to fresh hike in the prices of petroleum (POL) products.

Expressing her thoughts in connection with the petrol price hike, Ms Awan said: “The greenback, diesel, and petrol bombs had wreaked havoc on the country’s economy.

“The shutterdown strikes show the desperation of the business community. Such strikes are an indication of the prevailing system of political instability in the country,” Ms Awan rued.

She vowed that the IPP would ensure political and economic stability in the country.

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan and patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen will take the country out of the quagmire, adding that both Jahangir Tareen and Aleem knew that the masses were facing severe economic hardships.

Last week on Saturday, Ms Awan expressed her concern over inflated power bills. In a statement, Ms Awan lamented: “The masses are facing severe economic hardships due to the inflation. But nobody is concerned about the situation the people are facing. For the common person, it is not possible to pay the electricity bills”.

She urged the caretaker government to formulate a strategy in a bid to address the masses’ problems.

Ms Awan asserted, “The IPP has come into being to solve the problems of the country. According to the IPP manifesto, citizens consuming up to 300 units will be given free electricity”.

Separately, the interim government had increased the price of petrol by Rs14.91 per litre, marking it as the highest one ever achieved in the country’s history.

The price of petrol had now reached Rs305.36 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high speed diesel had been increased by Rs18.44 to reach Rs311.84.