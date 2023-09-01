Pakistan’s current infrastructure not able to stop floodwaters: Senate told

Ministry of Water Resources termed old data and research studies as a wastage of time regarding flood protection and termed repair of the Kachhi Canal project as wasting of national exchequer.

A huddle of Senate Water Resources Committee was presided over by Senator Pir Sabir Shah on Friday reviewed flood damage in the country and the progress of restoration of flood protection plan infrastructure.

Kacchi Canal Project

Water Resources Ministry termed the expenditure on the repair of Kuchi Canal as a ‘waste of resources’.

He said that every year there are heavy rains on Koh-e-Sulaiman and there is no provision to stop the water of these rains immediately.

“If Rs8 billion are being spent on repairing the raw canal, it will break again next July. Rs400 billion rupees are required to prevent the flood waters of Koh-e-Sulaiman from reaching the Kachhi Canal,” the senate told.

In a shocking revelations, the current infrastructure in the country cannot prevent floods.

Now, Irrigation department of Punjab and Balochistan has been called in the next meeting regarding the repair of Kachi canal.

What is Kachhi Canal Project?

Kachhi Canal Project is a 500 km (Phase-I 403 km), 391 km (Lined) in Punjab and Balochistan provinces.

Flood Damages 2022

Due to hill torrent unexpected floods, Kachhi Canal has been damaged / breached at various locations.