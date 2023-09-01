Ishaq Dar urges Nawaz Sharif to make joint strategy for economic revival

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to make a joint strategy for the economic revival.

Mr Dar called on the former finance minister. On the occasion, the former finance czar apprised Nawaz Sharif of the economic challenges faced by the country.

Earlier today, Nawaz Sharif and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

Mr Tessori called on the former prime minister in London. On the occasion, both leaders underscored the economic challenges faced by the country.

Nawaz and Mr Tessori also discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests and the general elections.

Separately, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country in October.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Shehbaz expressed his thoughts in line with the return of Nawaz to the country, saying, “The date regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country will be announced soon.”

Last month, former finance minister Ishaq Dar firmly refuted on speculations surrounding his alleged international trip, asserting that he was indeed present within the country.

In an informal conversation with journalists held at the Parliament House, Dar addressed the circulating rumors head-on, urging the media to play a responsible role in clarifying the situation.

“False rumors were spread about my going abroad,” Dar stated emphatically, “I am in the country, and I urge the media to clear this misconception once and for all.”