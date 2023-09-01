Nawaz, Tessori exchange views on country’s political situation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Friday exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

Mr Tessori called on the former prime minister in London. On the occasion, both leaders underscored the economic challenges faced by the country.

Nawaz and Mr Tessori also discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests and the general elections.

Earlier today, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country in October.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Shehbaz expressed his thoughts in line with the return of Nawaz to the country, saying, “The date regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country will be announced soon.”

Separately today, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the “only ray of hope” for the country.

Ms Nawaz had completed the phase of the formation of the organisational committees in KP. She had conducted the interviews with the district youth coordinators.

On the occasion, Ms Nawaz made it clear that it was also the right of the KP to progress.

She targeted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asserting, “For the last 10 years, the resources of KP were plundered. The people were seeking help during the unprecedented flash floods. But helicopters in KP were used to monitor the situation of the rallies.”

Read Also: Maryam Nawaz fires a broadside at PTI chief

Ms Nawaz praised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, “Nawaz Sharif had ended loadshedding and terrorism from the country.”

“Everybody is aware of who is responsible for the country’s woes. However, on the return of Nawaz Sharif, the country will witness prosperity with great speed. Projects like CPEC will be launched again in a bid to end unemployment in the country.”