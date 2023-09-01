Train strike in UK: Travelers in chaos as rail network hit by worst walkout

The rail unions have hit a fresh strike misery in the United Kingdom on the train network on Friday causing irk to travelers.

The walkout will be continued for 24-hour by members of train drivers’ union Aslef.

The latest strike severely affecting timetables, with trains starting later and finishing earlier than usual, with some areas having no services all day.

According to British media, 13 operators have been affected by the walkout by members of the Aslef union.

Operators such as Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern and East Midlands Railway services have said there will be no service.

Speaking at a picket line in Euston, north London, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “The feedback we get - and we talk to drivers every day - is that they’re in it for the long haul.