PM Kakar links economic crunch to smuggling

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Friday that economic crisis was linked to the smuggling.

Expressing his thoughts in line with economic woes, PM Kakar was of the view that tax evasion and the appreciation of the greenback against the rupee were interconnected with smuggling.

PM Kakar made it clear that he had given the order for strict action to end the menace of smuggling.

Earlier on Thursday, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti made it clear that strict action will be taken against the smugglers of agricultural products and other essential items.

Mr Bugti presided over a meeting to stop the smuggling of essential items. The meeting highlighted matters in line with the smuggling of urea and sugar.

“Due to smuggling, the prices of the necessary items have been increasing, leaving the masses to face severe economic hardships,” rued Mr Bugti.

He said: “The caretaker interior minister assured that he would use the track and trace system to stop smuggling”.

“The need for sugar and urea in KP and Balochistan will be kept in mind,” Mr Bugti vowed.

Separately, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar made it clear that the power consumers will have to pay bills.

Speaking to journalists, PM Kakar said: “The agreements in connection with the line losses, power theft, and independent power producers (IPPs) are the root cause of the power crisis”.

“The caretaker government was in contact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce the power tariff for consumers,” he added.