Devotees recite Shah Jo Risalo at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s shrine in Bhit Shah

The three-day celebrations of the 280th urs of the great Sufi Sindhi poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhatai underway where devotees and singers pay tribute to sufi saint by singing his poetry.

Bhittai spread the message of Islam through his poetry and promoted the message of peace and tolerance.

A good number of pilgrims from all over the country continue to come to Bhat Shah—the burial site and shrine of the Abdul Latif Bhittai.

A large number of people are reaching Bhat Shah to express their devotion.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s ‘Shah Jo Risalo’

Sindhi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai composed his Sufi Kalam known as “Shah Jo Risalo”. He mentioned Seven Queens of Sindh in his poetry wherein all poetry chapters are named after women included Marui, Moomal, Sasui, Noori, Suhni, Lilan and Sorath.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai died on 14 Safar 1165 Hijri 1752 CE.

Shah Jo Risalo was first published in 1866 by the German philologist Ernest Trumpp.

It contains 30 chapters, called Sur, each focusing on a particular musical mode.

Each Sur is further divided into sections, dastan (story) or fasl (chapter), which contain similarly themed abyat. Each section ends with one or more wa’is.

According to his will, he was buried in Bhat Shah.

Ustad Muhammad Juman Sings Kalam Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai