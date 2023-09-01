Nawaz Sharif to touchdown Pakistan in Oct, reiterates Shehbaz Sharif

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Friday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country in October.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Shehbaz expressed his thoughts in line with the return of Nawaz to the country, saying, “The date regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country will be announced soon.”

Last week, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to country on October this year.

He said he will lead the election campaign of the PML-N.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said date of October 15 had been officially selected for Nawaz Sharif’s return to his homeland.

He vowed that Nawaz Sharif will return to country and will face the law.

Former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif also commented that accountability of the people is a must thing to run the country forward.

Separately today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the “only ray of hope” for the country.

Ms Nawaz had completed the phase of the formation of the organisational committees in KP. She had conducted the interviews with the district youth coordinators.

On the occasion, Ms Nawaz made it clear that it was also the right of the KP to progress.

She targeted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asserting, “For the last 10 years, the resources of KP were plundered. The people were seeking help during the unprecedented flash floods. But helicopters in KP were used to monitor the situation of the rallies.”