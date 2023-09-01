Maryam Nawaz sees Nawaz Sharif ‘ray of hope’ for country

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz stated on Friday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the “only ray of hope” for the country.

Ms Nawaz had completed the phase of the formation of the organisational committees in KP. She had conducted the interviews with the district youth coordinators.

On the occasion, Ms Nawaz made it clear that it was also the right of the KP to progress.

She targeted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asserting, “For the last 10 years, the resources of KP were plundered. The people were seeking help during the unprecedented flash floods. But helicopters in KP were used to monitor the situation of the rallies.”

Ms Nawaz praised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, “Nawaz Sharif had ended loadshedding and terrorism from the country.”

“Everybody is aware of who is responsible for the country’s woes. However, on the return of Nawaz Sharif, the country will witness prosperity with great speed. Projects like CPEC will be launched again in a bid to end unemployment in the country.”

Last week, Ms Nawaz fired a fresh salvo at the PTI chief.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: “The PTI chief has been exposed in accordance with the evidence. The PTI chief had been given many opportunities to prove his innocence, but he kept on escaping the courts.”

She asserted, “The case, which the PTI chief is facing, is quite different from the case, which PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had faced on the basis of the political vendetta.”

“The PTI chief has been kept in much better condition, unlike the other thieves,” Ms Nawaz maintained.

Speaking about the cases faced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ms Nawaz rued: “Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the bogus cases”.