PTI leader condemns May 9 incident, leaves politics

PTI Senator Tarun Abbas Bapi has announced his retirement from politics.

In a video message, Bapi condemned incidents of May 9 and termed it as black spot in history of Pakistan.

“I strongly condemn the events of May 9 and resign from the presidency of Tehreek-e-Insaf South Punjab,” Aun Abbas Bapi said.

It is pertinent to note that a good number of leaders from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have in the last few days quit the party – some even bid farewell to politics for good – allegedly over the May 9 vandalism and arson against military installations and other private and public properties.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement-led ruling coalition and the army top brass have vociferously condemned the May 9 incidents in which the army’s General Headquarters (GHQ), the Jinnah House (now, the Lahore Corps Commander House), and army martyrs memorials were vandalized.

Aun Abbas Bapi served as former managing director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.