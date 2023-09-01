COAS Asim Munir urges UN and Security Council to act on Kashmir issue

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called upon the United Nations (UN) and the Security Council to take an active role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue.

The appeal came during a high-level meeting convened to review preparations for the upcoming ministerial meeting of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in which General Asim Munir participated as a special guest in the concluding session.

The meeting, jointly organised by Pakistan and Japan, focused on the protection and security of peacekeeping missions.

It witnessed the participation of delegates from various countries and members of the diplomatic community, including senior officials from the United Nations.

Addressing the gathering, General Asim Munir underscored the growing challenges and threats faced by peacekeeping forces around the world.

He also commended the pivotal role played by the United Nations in restoring global peace and stability.

“Pakistan envisions a region characterised by peace, trade, transit, and investment—a region that promises prosperity for all states in South, West, and Central Asia,” General Asim Munir asserted during his speech.

Furthermore, the COAS stressed the vital role that the Security Council and the United Nations must play in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue—a source of tension between India and Pakistan for decades.