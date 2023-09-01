ECP decides to wrap up delimitation process by Nov 30

In a notable stride towards ensuring the punctual execution of the forthcoming election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to conclude the delimitation of constituencies process by November 30.

This significant decision was reached during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The huddle took into account feedback and consultations with various political parties, focusing on the scheduling of general elections and matters pertaining to constituencies.

In an official statement released by the electoral watchdog, it was emphasised that the decision to accelerate the delimitation process came after careful consideration of input from political parties.

By advancing the publication of constituencies to November 30, the ECP aims to facilitate the possibility of holding early elections. The election schedule will be unveiled, taking into account the finalized constituencies, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja affirmed the ECP’s commitment to ensuring transparency throughout the delimitation process.