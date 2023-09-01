Jaya Verma Sinha becomes India’s first woman CEO and Chairperson of Railway Board

In a historic appointment, the Indian government has named Jaya Verma Sinha as the first female CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, the supreme decision-making body overseeing the nation’s railway network.

This groundbreaking announcement was made on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in India’s railway history. Jaya Verma Sinha, currently serving as Member (Operations and Business Development) on the Railway Board, has been selected to lead this vital organization. Her appointment comes as a recognition of her exceptional contributions to the railway sector.

Jaya Verma Sinha’s prominence in the railway sector was underscored by her recent role as the Member (Operations and Business Development), where she played a crucial part in explaining the intricate signalling system following the tragic Balasore accident that claimed the lives of nearly 300 individuals.

The order, issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), officially declared Jaya Verma Sinha’s appointment to the esteemed position. She is a distinguished member of the Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS).

Notably, Sinha is set to retire on October 1, but her tenure will be extended as she takes on her new responsibilities. In her new role, she will succeed Anil Kumar Lahoti, who previously held the position.

Jaya Verma Sinha’s journey in the Indian railway sector began when she joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988. Over the years, she has served in various key roles within the railway system, including tenures in Northern Railway, S E Railway, and Eastern Railway.

Furthermore, Sinha’s experience extends beyond Indian borders, as she worked as the Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh, for an impressive four-year period.

During her tenure in Bangladesh, she played a pivotal role in the inauguration of the Maitree Express, a significant railway link between Kolkata and Dhaka.

Sinha’s career achievements also include her role as the Divisional Railway Manager for the Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division. Her multifaceted experience and expertise in the railway domain have undoubtedly paved the way for her groundbreaking appointment as the first female CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board.