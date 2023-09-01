Train fares jacked up once again amid soaring fuel prices

In a move that may hit the pockets of passengers and shippers alike, Pakistan Railways on Friday announced a five percent increase in fares for all passenger train tickets.

This development marks the second fare increase within a month and comes into effect from tomorrow, September 2.

The decision to raise fares has been attributed to the rising costs of diesel, with railway officials stating that the burden has been shifted to passengers as a result.

With this latest hike, the overall cost of rail travel has surged by a staggering 15 percent in just a matter of weeks, leaving commuters and businesses to grapple with the financial implications of the successive fare increases.

Passenger train tickets, which are now five percent more expensive, are expected to impact travelers across the country. This price hike is likely to be felt by commuters who rely on trains for their daily transportation needs, including work and leisure travel.

Furthermore, the increase in tariffs for booking parcels and goods by five percent may pose challenges for businesses and traders who rely on Pakistan Railways to transport their products.

This additional financial burden could potentially affect the cost of goods and services, ultimately impacting consumers.