IPP President condemns suicide attack on military convoy in Jani Khel

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday strongly denounced the suicide attack on a military convoy in Jani Khel area of Bannu.

The IPP president turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “Our hearts are heavy with sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of nine soldiers in the Bannu suicide blast”.

“Soldiers have consistently laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he said, adding that the entire nation stands united with Pakistan and pays tribute to its courageous sons who steadfastly defend the homeland against all adversaries.

“May Allah elevate the status of the martyrs and swiftly heal the wounded. Amen,” he stated.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the swift recovery of the five soldiers who sustained injuries in the attack.

The incident, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), occurred when a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber detonated himself near a military convoy in the Jani Khel area.

This attack resulted in the tragic loss of nine soldiers, while five others were left injured.

In response to the incident, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, launching an intensive sanitization operation to eliminate any potential threats posed by terrorists operating in the vicinity.