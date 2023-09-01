LHC orders release of PTI President Parvez Elahi in corruption case

In a significant turn of events, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while also preventing the arrest of him in any ongoing or future cases.

The decision came during a hearing held at the LHC, where Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the petition challenging the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s arrest of Elahi in a case of allegedly receiving bribes/kickbacks in exchange for getting the “contracts of road schemes of Gujrat Highways Division.

Elahi holds PML-N responsible over economic woes

In a post-hearing media talk, Elahi voiced his criticism of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

“Whenever the PML-N had been in power, they had consistently led to rising inflation and had been responsible for economic troubles, often leaving the country and seeking refuge in London,” said Mr Elahi.

The former Punjab executive also expressed his concern about their impact on the nation and noted that even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had suggested holding elections.

The hearing

During the proceedings, the court issued a directive to NAB, mandating the production of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi within one hour.

Following the order, the anti-graft watchdog Lahore chapter promptly presented Mr Elahi before the court, implementing stringent security measures for the occasion.

During the hearing, Justice Amjad Rafiq questioned the NAB prosecutor about the status of the intra-court appeal, to which the prosecutor claimed ignorance.

Responding to this, Justice Amjad Rafiq asserted that a thorough inquiry would be conducted and promptly ordered the release of Parvez Elahi.

In response, Justice Amjad Rafiq remarked that this indicated that Parvez Elahi had not been presented. The NAB lawyer asserted their readiness to present Parvez Elahi but cited severe threats to his life and alleged non-cooperation from the Punjab Government regarding security matters.

During discussions, the NAB prosecutor urged Justice Amjad Rafiq to ensure security matters through the Punjab government.

The lawyer representing the Punjab government presented a letter related to security concerns in court, explaining that Punjab Police was currently engaged in an operation in the Kutch area, with their bullet-proof armored vehicle being utilized there.

The NAB prosecutor emphasised the gravity of the situation and asserted that if security issues were not resolved, there would be risks. Justice Amjad Rafiq, while expressing concern, stated that judges should not be made into accused individuals.

He gave instructions, stating that Parvez Elahi had been produced in the trial court on several occasions, and it was the government’s responsibility to produce him. If the government failed to cooperate with NAB, the court instructed that Parvez Elahi should be produced in court within one hour, with the option of issuing an arrest warrant by the Director-General of NAB if necessary.